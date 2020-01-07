Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Leading The Pack For BATFA With 11 Nominations

Dark thriller Joker is reportedly in the running to win the most British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards as it has been nominated in 11 categories. The film starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Philips has been nominated for awards including best director, best film and the best actor as well. The movie also received an eight-minute standing ovation at Joker's Venice premiere in September and Phoenix won a Golden Globe for his performance.

Joaquin Phoenix, who in the movie transforms from vulnerable loner into confident villain will now be competing against Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story, Taron Egerton in Elton John musical biopic Rocketman and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes. Directors Todd Philips, Martin Scorsese's and Quentin Tarantino will be competing against each other for the best film, and the best director award. According to reports, nominees for leading actress included Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, and Renee Zellweger for Judy.

'The greatest actor'

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is one of the most talked-about movies in recent times. It was critically acclaimed and was a big hit at the box-office. While speaking to an international media outlet, the director of the movie said that he could not have imagined the role played by anyone else and added that he is the greatest actor.

The 44-year-old actor had physically exerted himself to play the role. He also lost around 52lbs to play the character.

The film managed to garner more than $1 billion worldwide in the box office. Joker has also been rated as the IMDb's highest-rated film of 2019. Currently, it has an IMDb rating of 8.7 and film has been helmed by Todd Phillips and is expected to bag a lot of awards in the coming year.

