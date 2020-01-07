After the huge controversy that surrounded the Oscars with the hashtag that read ‘#OscarsSoWhite’. The entire debate sparked when the 2015 BAFTA voters failed to include a single non-white actor on their list of nominees. The trend sparked again in 2017 when the leading actors were all white and the list did not include a single actor of colour.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Leading The Pack For BAFTA With 11 Nominations

BAFTA nominations observe lack of diversity in acting categories, sparks backlash

Also Read | Movies For Which Judi Dench Has Won Or Was Nominated For In BAFTA Awards

Soon after, in 2018, a report was published by a daily that ninety-four per cent of the nominees for BAFTA were all white. Now in 2020, the same argument has sparked Twitter once again and fans of films have got it to trend all over social media.

The names of BAFTA nominees got unveiled on Tuesday and among them were the nominations for leading actor and supporting cast.

Also Read | Graham Norton Is Delighted To Host The BAFTA Film Awards 2020

It was observed that approximately twenty names from the list were all white. Fans argued as they failed to mention, Harriet's Cynthia Erivo, Hustlers' Jennifer Lopez, Dolemite is My Name's Eddie Murphy or The Farewell's Awkwafina, who all had Golden Globe nominations.

The Rising Star category which were selected by a jury rather than members, seen some diversity, with local boy Micheal Ward (Blue Story) plus Awakafina and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves) nominated for the emerging talent honour. Here are some of the tweets from fans.

Also Read | Documentary On Real Kashmir Bags 'BAFTA Scotland' Awards 2019

Denzel Washington has never been nominated for a BAFTA award. Morgan Freeman too. They are two of the greatest and most acclaimed actors working today. Of course you can’t recognize every great performance by a POC but you can’t deny that there is a racist pattern #BAFTASSoWhite — parasite and little women oscar manager (@notwilliamhmacy) January 7, 2020

The #EEBAFTAs are so white that Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are both nominated twice. #BAFTASSoWhite https://t.co/g7X5cN4DRT — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 7, 2020

This ain't about some forced diversity, but when you see the work that was done by people like Lupita Nyong'o, Alfre Woodard, Cynthia Enrivo, Awkwafina, the cast of Parasite, and these are the nominations you end up with, something is clearly wrong. #EEBAFTAS #BaftasSoWhite — Zande (@KingZairois) January 7, 2020

Not a SINGLE person of colour was nominated at the BAFTA's this year. They could have nominated Lupita, Awkafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Antonio Banderas, Eddie Murphy, or any one of the Parasite actors, they didn't. #BAFTAS #BaftasSoWhite — Aayaan Upadhyaya (@Aayu17) January 7, 2020

#BAFTASSoWhite they nominated the same white woman twice in the same category so they wouldn’t have to give a slot to a deserving actor of color. — Jefferson Grubbs (@MrScreenAddict) January 7, 2020

Not a single person of color nominated despite plenty of contenders. No Lopez. No Nyong'o. No Erivo. No Shuzhen. No Awkwafina. No Parasite actors. No Murphy. #BAFTASsowhite — Alejandro (@adounce) January 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.