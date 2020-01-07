The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BAFTA Nominations Observe lack Of Diversity In Acting Categories, Sparks Backlash

Hollywood News

Bafta Nominations were recently revealed and fans noticed an ongoing pattern with the event. Fans called out the show and expressed their grief on Twitter.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bafta nominations

After the huge controversy that surrounded the Oscars with the hashtag that read ‘#OscarsSoWhite’. The entire debate sparked when the 2015 BAFTA voters failed to include a single non-white actor on their list of nominees. The trend sparked again in 2017 when the leading actors were all white and the list did not include a single actor of colour.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Leading The Pack For BAFTA With 11 Nominations

BAFTA nominations observe lack of diversity in acting categories, sparks backlash

Also Read | Movies For Which Judi Dench Has Won Or Was Nominated For In BAFTA Awards

Soon after, in 2018, a report was published by a daily that ninety-four per cent of the nominees for BAFTA were all white. Now in 2020, the same argument has sparked Twitter once again and fans of films have got it to trend all over social media.

The names of BAFTA nominees got unveiled on Tuesday and among them were the nominations for leading actor and supporting cast.

Also Read | Graham Norton Is Delighted To Host The BAFTA Film Awards 2020

It was observed that approximately twenty names from the list were all white. Fans argued as they failed to mention, Harriet's Cynthia Erivo, Hustlers' Jennifer Lopez, Dolemite is My Name's Eddie Murphy or The Farewell's Awkwafina, who all had Golden Globe nominations.

The Rising Star category which were selected by a jury rather than members, seen some diversity, with local boy Micheal Ward (Blue Story) plus Awakafina and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves) nominated for the emerging talent honour. Here are some of the tweets from fans.

Also Read | Documentary On Real Kashmir Bags 'BAFTA Scotland' Awards 2019

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
POLICE FILES FIR AGAINST PROTESTOR
SMRITI IRANI ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
GANGULY CALLS PANT 'SPECIAL TALENT'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS