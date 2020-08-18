Barack Obama's 2020 Summer Playlist Features Megan Thee Stallion, Drake

Barack Obama recently took to his official Instagram profile to share his 2020 summer playlist. The list includes many songs by popular artists such as Beyonce, John Legend, Mac Miller, Drake, and Billie Eilish. Many artists and celebrities have since thanked the former United States President Barack Obama for sharing his playlist with the public.

Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist

Former United States President Barack Obama recently shared a list of 54 songs on his Instagram that were his '2020 summer playlist'. The post also mentioned all the artists from the list who would be attending the 2020 Democratic Convention. The list included a wide variety of artists and songs. A few songs and artist that stood out were -

Don't Walk Away by John Legend

My Future by Billie Eilish

Savage Remix by Meghan Thee Stallion and Beyonce

Work by Rihana and Drake

Know Your Worth Remix by Khalid and Davido and Tems

Tu by Maye

The post also contained a caption, which read - "Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it." (sic)

Many celebrities responded to the post. John Legend commented - Thank you, Mr President! and Anderson Paak mentioned - THE PEOPLE ARE RISING!. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Barack Obama's Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion's Savage

Megan Thee Stallion is a popular American singer and songwriter who born in Bexar County, Texas, and raised in South Park, Houston. The singer's music has become very famous due to her song 'Savage' which was used in popular social media videos widely. She has a new single now Cardi B called WAP. The singer also very active on social media and keeps posting regularly. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Meghan Thee Stallion, Drake and Barak Obama's Instagram

