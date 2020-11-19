Barack Obama's Interview With Oprah Driven By New-age Technology, Here's How

Barack Obama recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about his memoir A Promised Land. Oprah interviewed him for her talk show segment for Apple TV, which features former US President Barack Obama as their latest guest. In a recent tweet, the celebrated talk show host revealed how she managed to interview Obama in the same room while the two were actually in different cities. Find out how Oprah managed to do so below.

Oprah interviewed Obama in a tech-driven futuristic format

Barack Obama has been making headlines for his memoir A Promised Land. In this book, the former US President has made many revelations about his time as president. He has also discussed in detail his take on various political leaders across the globe. Recently, he spoke about his memoir in detail with Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Barack Obama for her Apple TV series, The Oprah Conversation. During the interview, Oprah and Obama discussed various issues right from the ongoing pandemic to Barack’s time as the President and the hardships he faced. Now, Oprah Winfrey in her recent Twitter post revealed a major detail about this interview.

In this tweet, Oprah revealed that she interviewed Barack while she was in Santa Barbara and the former US President was in D.C. A green screen was used to place Obama and Oprah in the same room talking to each other but in reality, the two were in different locations. The green screen was used to create the background of Oprah's living room. Along with this revelation, Oprah Winfrey also shared a video of how this interview was shot with this futuristic technology. Take a look at Oprah Winfrey’s tweet and watch a glimpse of this interview below.

Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysNBpo7IEv — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 19, 2020

During the interview, Barack Obama revealed how he has been an “extreme dad” during the quarantine. He and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, have been biking and are busy with their game nights. He also admitted that he had become a bit “competitive” during some of these game sessions.

Talking about the former First Lady, Barack Obama revealed how his marriage was affected because of his presidency. He revealed that the stress of the “two campaigns” affected their marriage and they hit a "rough" patch. But the power couple were able to sort out their differences by “never losing fundamental love and respecting for each other". They also made sure to prioritise their kids during this tumultuous time.

