Barbara Shelley, The 'Queen Of Hammer', Dies At The Age Of 88 After Battling COVID-19

Acclaimed horror movie actor Barbara Shelley has died at the age of 88 after contracting COVID-19, according to The Wrap. Barbara’s agent Thomas Bowington informed the UK’s press association that Barbara spent two weeks in the hospital before Christmas battling COVID-19. He further stated that it's likely COVID might come up on the death certificate. Many actors and other celebrities paid tribute to the late British actor on their social media handles.

Barbara Shelley dies at the age of 88

Also read: 'I Would Never Go Back': Horrors Grow In Ethiopia's Conflict

Barbara Shelley's movies

Barbara was born in London and began her career as an actor in the mid-1950s after moving to Italy. Barbara was popular for her roles in classic horror films which were produced by London-based Hammer Film Productions, including The Gorgon, The Pit and Quatermass. She has been featured in more than 100 films and TV series. She has also appeared alongside Christopher Lee in Dracula: Prince of Darkness in the year 1966. The film was directed by Terence Fisher. With that role, she came to be known as the Queen of Hammer. She is also named a ‘Scream Queen’ for her most famous scream in Dracula.

Barbara joined the 21st season of BBC’s sci-fi series Dr Who, where she played Sorasta in the show’s Planet of Fire. Her former Dr Who co-actor Nichola Bryant took to her Twitter handle on January 4, 2020, to pay tribute to the 'Queen of Hammer'. She expressed her grief and informed her fans that on the sets of Planet of Fire, Barbara was kind to her. She also wrote that Barbara gave her a little owl which is still in her possession.

Also read: Where Was The Birds Filmed? Details About Alfred Hitchcock's Horror-thriller

So very sad to hear of the passing of #BarbaraShelley. A darling person and a talented actress. When we worked together on Planet of Fire she was so kind to me. She gave me a little owl, still in my possession and some good advice. #RIPBarbaraShelley Wise and wonderful lady. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O4keVU7ow5 — Nicola Bryant (@thenicolabryant) January 4, 2021

Reflecting back on her acting career, in an interview with Express Magazine in the year 2009, Barbara said that she was proud to help Hammer Horror to bring its spine-chilling tales to mainstream audiences. She said that she considered Hammer as her talented family and that she loved the ‘wonderful atmosphere’ on the set. She expressed her gratitude to Hammer because horror films helped her create a fan base. Many of her fans too shared her pictures and expressed their grief.

Also read: 'Kombu' Movie Review: Disha Pandey's Film Engages Audience With Horror And A Bit Of Comedy

Barbara Shelley has died. She matched Christopher Lee's Dracula and Rasputin for blazing bravura. She became the cat girl and the Gorgon; fought the mad medicos of Wolfit and Cushing; inhabited a village of the damned and channelled the Martians. Our greatest horror actress. pic.twitter.com/EcPKX77W3J — James Swanton (@jamescswanton) January 4, 2021

Absolutely devastated that Barbara Shelley has passed. A horror legend & true icon. I had the honour and pleasure of meeting her a few years back...such an amazingly sweet, kind and beautiful lady. She acted just like a grandmother with us! We will miss her 💔 #RIPBarbaraShelley pic.twitter.com/4cMxNYuue0 — Carly W (@Carlyw_333) January 4, 2021

Peter Cushing and Chris Lee discuss Barbara Shelley in 1994. They call Barbara a 'darling young girl' and she was 62 at the time. #RIPBarbaraShelley They really liked her! pic.twitter.com/arooF9Bckd — Hammer Horror Films (@HorrorHammer1) January 4, 2021

Image Source: A still from Dracula

Also read: F1 Negotiations With Australian GP Are 'live And Active'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.