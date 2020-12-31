Where Was The Birds Filmed? Details About Alfred Hitchcock's Horror-thriller

The Birds is one of the groundbreaking films by veteran filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. The movie is loosely based on the 1952 short story of the same name by Daphne du Maurier. The plot of the film focused on a series of sudden and unexplained violent bird attacks on the people over a course of a few days. The movie featured Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright in key roles.

The Birds released in 1963 and still remains one of the most renowned works by the director. The Birds movie review was mostly positive and Hitchcock's direction had earned praises from the audiences and critics alike. The film was shot in some of the most beautiful locations. Even after so many years of its release, a lot of people are still wondering about The Birds filming locations. People are curious to know where was The Birds filmed. Here is a look at The Birds shooting locations.

Where was The Birds filmed?

According to movie-locations.com, The Birds has been primarily shot in San Franciso, California. In the movie, Tippi Hedren is first seen in San Francisco’s Union Square on her way to the pet shop. Hitchcock has disguised the cut from real San Francisco to the pet shop which was on a set at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Several sequences have also been shot north up the California coast to Bodega Bay.

The Bodega Bay is the centre of the bird attacks. It was once a small fishing village on the coast 50 miles north of San Francisco. The place is great for birdwatching and is also a centre for bird migration. One of The Birds shooting locations is the Tides Wharf Restaurant. In the movie, assorted locals take shelter from the bird attacks here. Since the film was made, the place has turned into an unrecognisable hotel complex. The aerial view of Bodega Bay in the movie is largely a painting.

The Birds filming locations

The roads around the Bodega Bay are also used in I Know What You Did Last Summer. The schoolhouse of Annie Hayworth in the movie is at 17110 Bodega Lane. In the movie, it appears to be just up the hill from the bay. It was originally a schoolhouse, a local community centre and for a while a guest house. which is now a private residence.

