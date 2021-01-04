'Kombu' Movie Review: Disha Pandey's Film Engages Audience With Horror And A Bit Of Comedy

Kombu is a Tamil movie of the action-thriller genre. Kombu movie plot revolves around a student, who discovers that people are using cow horns to tackle ghosts and spirits in a village, which is when she decides to visit the area along with her colleagues. During their stay, they encounter supernatural events that relate to horns. What occurs next forms the crux of the story. Directed by E Ibrahim, Kombu movie cast includes Jeeva, Disha Pandey, Ganja Karuppu, Swaminathan, and Gayathri as lead characters. Other actors were Ambani Shankar, Pandiarajan, and Jeeva Thangavel. Read on to know about Kombu movie review.

Kombu Movie Review

The Jeeva and Disha Pandey starrer, Kombu has been liked by the audience for its thriller scenes and the acting performances of the lead cast as well as the different screenplay. According to a review posted by Cinema Inbox, the film relies heavily on its cinematography and has a good screenplay that keeps the viewers hooked throughout.

Talking about cinematography, the film review talked about how Sudeep's cinematography makes the village shots look beautiful and the haunting house scenes look terrifying as well. It also mentioned songs in the movie, composed by Dev Guru and how they pleasantly add to the film. You can read the entire review of the film here.

Another review by Cinema Valai talks about how the film features horror events mixed with comic scenes together, which makes the viewing experience more fun. Writing further about the film, the review states that other than the main leads, Disha and Jeeva, the film appropriately used other actors to its benefit who provide comic relief from time to time. The villain in the thriller film, played by Yogiram also plays his part in an apt way. You can read the entire review here.

Disha Pandey's movies

Disha Pandey has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi entertainment industry. She marked her successful Tamil debut in the film Thamizh Padam. The film was Tamil cinema’s first full-length parody film and it gained critical and commercial acclaim. In 2009, Disha Pandey marked her Hindi film debut alongside Padmini Kolhapure and Om Puri in the film, Bolo Raam.

