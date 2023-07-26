Barbie: Ryan Gosling Shines Bright, Does Not Play Second Fiddle To Margot Robbie

Barbie, which opened in theatres on July 21, was billed as a star vehicle for Margot Robbie. And, the film delivers on this front as her character gets ample scope. The flick, however, proves to be an equally important outing for Ryan Gosling. The star, contrary to perception, does not play second fiddle to Robbie in the comedy. In Barbie, Ryan Gosling’s Ken is shown to have a 'democratic existence'. In other words, his life is 'for Barbie, by Barbie, and of Barbie'. But as time passes, Ken understands that he needs to find his own identity. This sets the stage for Gosling to shine bright.

3 things you need to know

Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released on July 21.

The film has earned $356 million across the world.

Barbie is Gosling’s first release of 2023.



Gosling’s Ken has a solid character arc, unlike Robbie's Barbie

The very first scene of Ryan Gosling’s Ken shows him tracking Barbie’s movement hoping for a morning nod from her side. Subsequent sequences like the Kens (Gosling and Simu Liu) engaging in a “beach off”, and Gosling’s Ken trying surfing to impress Barbie despite knowing it is not his domain establish that he is obsessed with the titular character.

(Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie | Image: Twitter)

We are also shown there is a vast difference between the way the two look at each other. Ken considers her to be his life. Barbie, on the other hand, has permanently 'friend-zoned' him. Without understanding this, Ken embarks on a tour of the “real world” with Barbie and stays with her all along. He even does everything she wants him to do.

This is until he learns about patriarchy (or rather a misunderstood version of it) and feels valued when a woman addresses him as “sir” and asks him the time. This particular incident infuses a strange feeling of confidence in Ken. He brings that back to Barbie land and eventually changes the entire landscape.

This move assumes significance as it’s the first task Ken undertakes without Barbie’s help, effectively starting his transformation. When Barbie returns to reclaim the land, a superficially changed Ken imposes his authority on her and feels proud about the rebellion.

With time, however, he understands this is a futile way to protest. Ken, eventually, has a renewed vision of life and understands the significance of finding his footing without any external help. He also realises that Barbie was the catalyst that aided him in the journey, albeit unknowingly. He then expresses gratitude to her for the same.

(Barbie and Ken | Image: Twitter)

Gosling as Ken owns every frame with his powerful performance. He captures the character’s journey of self-realization proficiently. Robbie may have played the main role, but it is Gosling’s character arc that shows growth. He is not stuck in the forever loop of confusion but rediscovers himself throughout the film’s run.

Gosling brings out Ken’s vulnerabilities and strengths with equal ease. There is a certain panache in the way he sets the tone of his character’s path.

Gosling fufils a long pending dream

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while promoting Barbie, Gosling said that when he found a Ken doll “face-down in the mud next to a squished lemon”, he decided to do the role because he felt “his story must be told”. And this is the tale he tells through his work in Barbie.