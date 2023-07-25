BTS Jimin Reacts To Ryan Gosling’s Peace Offering After He Broke 'Ken Code'

BTS Jimin has finally reacted to Ryan Gosling’s 'peace offering'. The Barbie actor had previously offered his guitar to the Korean pop star for breaking the 'Ken code'. Their latest conversation on social media has gone viral.

3 things you need to know

Ryan Gosling stars in the lead role in Barbie alongside Margot Robbie.

The film hit theatres on July 21.

BTS Jimin said he is ‘looking forward’ to watching Barbie.

Ryan Gosling extends olive branch for breaking Ken Code

In a video released on July 20, Ryan Golsing, as Ken apologised to BTS Jimin for unknowingly copying the latter's outfit from Permission to Dance music video. The actor admitted that the pop star wore the black fringe-laden jacket ‘first and he wore it better’.

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

In the video, he acknowledged that by copying his style he has broken the ‘unspoken Ken code’ and so he offered one of the things dear to him - his Ken guitar.

BTS Jimin comments on Ryan Gosling in Ken outfit

Sharing a glimpse of Ken's guitar, BTS Jimin also released a video thanking Ryan Gosling. In it, he congratulated the actor on Barbie’s success and said, “My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much. I can see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!” Jimin’s video has caught the attention of netizens.

Barbie opens to housefull theatres worldwide

Barbie was released worldwide on July 21. The movie narrates the tale of the plastic doll who comes out of her Barbieland and ventures into the real world with Ken.

(Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same day on July 21 | Image: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

At the global box office, Barbie reigns supreme and has left behind Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. After the first weekend, the movie has minted $356 million globally, as opposed to Oppenheimer’s $180 million.