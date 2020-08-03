Basic Instinct Ending Explained: Was Catherine Tramell The Main Killer In Basic Instinct?

Basic instinct was one of the most popular films during 1992 when it released. The neo-noir film received tremendous appreciation from fans who loved its gripping premise. The actor of the movie too was highly praised by fans and critics alike. Sharon Stone was specifically appreciated for her amazing portrayal of Catherine Tramell. The movie has gone one to become a cult classic. Despite having a strong theme set for the film, the overall movie managed to impress the masses and gained amazing popularity over the years. However, fans have still some confusion based on the ending of the film. Therefore, here is an explanation of the ending scene from Basic instinct.

Also Read | Deliverance Ending Explained: Did Drew Really Get Shot In The End?

Basic instinct ending explained as per everything you need to know

Also Read | 'Nocturnal Animals' Ending Explained: What Happens To Susan Morrow? Read To Know

Ending Explained

According to an entertainment news portal, Thee last scene in the film serves as a clear up as to who the killer actually is. Therefore, in the end, Cat Tramell tries to pick up an ice pick. The ice pick can be noticeable as it was the murder tool from her first kill. Thus this goes on to later signify that she herself was the killer right from the start. However, the killer was never caught. Yet somehow after the death of Beth the evidence found at her house leads up to audiences believing that she was the killer. However, Beth was truly innocent and it was all Catherine Tramell’s revenge plan all along. It was Catherine who wanted revenge as Beth had left her despite being her lover.

Also Read | 'Raat Akeli Hai' Ending Explained: Who Is The Real Murderer In The Crime Drama?

About the Film

Basic Instinct was released in 1992 and had a neo-noir theme to it. The film was directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas. In the movie San Francisco police Nick Curran is tasked with the investigation of a brutal murder inflicted upon a rock star. During interrogations, he comes across Catherine Tramell and things start to take a turn from there on between the two. What follows next becomes the crux of the film leading up to the ultimate end. The film consisted of renowned actors like Michael Douglas as Detective Nick Curran, Sharon Stone as Catherine Tramell, George Dzundza as Detective Gus Moran, Jeanne Tripplehorn as Dr Beth Garner, Denis Arndt as Lieutenant Phillip Walker and many more.

Also Read | 'Lootcase' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of Kunal Kemmu Starrer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.