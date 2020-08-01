'Raat Akeli Hai' Ending Explained: Who Is The Real Murderer In The Crime Drama?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Netflix original film Raat Akeli Hai recently released on the platform. The film is a murder mystery where Nawazuddin’s character can be seen essaying the role of a cop facing several challenges to bring out the truth. The film has wowed the fans with its crisp writing and terrific performances by the actors. However, many were left confused with the ending of the film. Here is the ending of Raat Akeli Hai explained and who was the real murdered in Raat Akeli Hai.

Plot of Raat Akeli Hai

The plot of the film Raat Akeli Hai is shown from the perspective of the inspector Jatil Yadav who is a small-time cop. He starts investigating the murder of Raghubeer Singh, who is a wealthy politically connected patriarch. He is found dead on his bed on the night of his wedding with Radha.

When Jatil Yadav first arrived at the crime scene, he believes that it is another open and shut murder case. However, as the plot unfolds, Jatil discovers darker secrets in Raghubeer’s haveli. Jatil attempts to end the silence of Raghubeer’s family and then digs into their past.

Raat Akeli Hai ending explained

As Jatil investigates Raghubeer Singh’s murder, he gets to know many dark secrets about the family. He finds the person involved in Mrs Raghubeer Singh’s accident that was shown in the opening scene of the movie. Jatil found out that the hitman worked for an MLA, who had close ties with Raghubeer’s family.

At the MLA’s office, Jatil found abortion reports which were under the name of Mrs Raghubeer Singh. This gave the case a new turn. However, it was discovered that the abortion reports were not of Mrs Raghubeer.

Upon further investigating the matter, it is found that Raghubeer had illicit relations with his niece Vasudha. Vasudha was abused by Raghubeer and was impregnated when she was in school. So the abortion reports were hers.

Raghubeer’s wife found out about everything and called up Vasudha’s mother for help. But Vasudha’s mother, in greed of the property did not help her own daughter Vasudha. She further contacted the MLA and told him what Mrs Raghubeer had found out.

Who is the real murderer in Raat Akeli Hai?

The MLA hired a hitman, who killed Mrs Raghubeer and her driver. So ultimately, the clues pointed towards Vasudha, who had actually killed Raghubeer. Vasudha is the real murderer.

She was frustrated that he got away with everything he did to her. Vasudha despised how much power Raghubeer and his family had. So when she confronted him, and in the heat of the moment shot him using his gun. She removed her bloodstained dupatta and kept it in Radha's bag to frame her wrongly.

