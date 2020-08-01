'Nocturnal Animals' Ending Explained: What Happens To Susan Morrow? Read To Know

Nocturnal Animals is a popular psychological thriller that has been creating much hype amongst the film fanatics. The movie is based on a book called novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright. After watching the film, the fans have been asking about its ending. They are trying to figure out what happens with Susan Morrow and Edward Murrow. Read more to know about the ending of Nocturnal Animals.

Ending of Nocturnal Animals

Nocturnal Animals ending is one of the saddest endings of a film. It all starts when Susan asks Edward out for dinner. Edward agrees to go on a dinner with her and asks her about the time and place. The next scene shows Susan dressing up to meet Edward. This is an important element as it shows Susan’s excitement to meet up with Edward. She reaches the restaurant before Edward and orders a cocktail for her.

But after a long while, it was certain that he was not going to arrive but still Susan decided to be patient. She then hears a waiter saying, “This way sir” which gets her thinking that Edward has arrived. Turns out, it was not him!

This ending can surely be expected after understanding the revenge theme from the original novel. The movie has successfully remained true to the novel. However, in the film, Edward decides to just send a book to his ex instead of killing the person who killed his wife. This could just be Edward’s simple plan of taking revenge, which seems petty considering Susan's current situation and how awful she feels about her life. Getting a book and being stood up is a far less dramatic ending that the original ending from the novel. While some fans thought that the ending could have been more dramatic, this was considered to be one of a kind.

Nocturnal Animals Cast

Nocturnal Animals is a popular film that was released in the year 2018. The film is known for its dramatic scenes which could not be completed without its talented cast. The film features a set of experienced actors who have managed to attract a huge fan base with their performance in this film.

Some of the characters name in the film have been changed from their original story that has been adapted from Tony and Susan. Here are the actors playing prominent roles in Nocturnal Animals.

Amy Adams as Susan Morrow

Jake Gyllenhaal as Edward Sheffield

Armie Hammer as Hutton Morrow

Laura Linney as Anne Sutton

Andrea Riseborough as Alessia Holt

Michael Sheen as Carlos Holt

