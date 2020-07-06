Batman Easter Egg In Joaquin Phoenix Starrer 'Joker' Found By A Reddit User

Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker is one of the most acclaimed films in recent years. Comic book character movies are often caught up in theories and speculations made by fans. Now, in a recent speculation made by a Reddit user, there is an easter egg featuring Batman in Joker. Read to know more.

Batman easter egg in Joker

A Reddit user shared a picture from the very beginning of Todd Phillips’ Joker. In it, Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck is seen getting ready for his clown job as he puts on makeup on his face. Now the user pointed out that there is a shape of Batman’s face in the scene. The Reddit user shared that Batman can be seen in the reflection of Arthur’s mirror. A light and a sign form his white eyes while a hanging sign takes shape as his ears. Take a look at the post.

The Wayne family had an appearance in Joker. Thomas Wayne, portrayed by Brett Cullen, plays a role in the origin of Joker and is less sympathetic as compared to his traditional depiction in comics. Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck visits The Wayne mansion is where he meets little Bruce Wayne, played by Dante Pereira-Olson. Joker is one of the most popular arch-nemesis of Batman, and the two are among the most-known superhero and villain duo. The movie also has the death of Thomas and Martha Wayne, which eventually leads Bruce to become Batman when he is an adult.

Although the easter egg shocked many Reddit users, it is likely to be a complete coincidence. Last year, in an interview with a daily, Joker director Todd Phillips said that he does not do easter eggs. He stated that any easter eggs anybody finds is a mistake and he does not understand that. The filmmaker mentioned that any subtle references in the movie were the work of the art department and sneaking something in that would make him crazy if he knew about it.

About Joker

Set in 1981, the movie follows Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who becomes hateful towards the surroundings and people who has always let him down. He provokes a violent counter-culture revolution against the wealthy in a crumbling Gotham City. The film shows a possible origin story of the 'Clown Prince of Crime'.

Joker also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshier, Marc Maron and Shea Whigham. The movie received mostly positive responses from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office. It earned several accolades, including Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards.

