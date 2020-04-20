Darren Aronofsky Wanted To Create 'The Batman' With Joaquin Phoenix? Read Details

The Christopher Nolan directorial 2005 film Batman Begins reportedly went on to become a blockbuster and shattered all the box office charts. However, unknown to many, Christopher Nolan was not always the first choice to helm The Batman movie. Ace director Darren Aronofsky was initially the first choice to helm The Batman movie after the astounding success of his 2000 film Requiem For A Dream. Darren Aronofsky recently revealed in an interview with a publication that he wanted to cast Joaquin Phoenix as The Batman.

Darren Aronofsky wanted to cast Joaquin Phoenix in The Batman

Even though the script of the film was finalized, according to the media reports, there were some differences between Darren Aronofsky and the studio. Reportedly while Darren Aronofsky wanted to cast Joaquin Pheonix as The Batman, the studio wanted to cast Freddie Prinze Jr for the lead role. Darren Aronofsky also revealed that the script of The Batman which was initially finalized was entirely different than what the actual movie turned out to be.

Darren Aronofsky had penned an entirely different script for the film

Darren Aronofsky further said in the interview how the studio had Freddie Prinze Jr in their mind while he wanted to cast Joaquin Phoenix as The Batman. Darren Aronofsky said that it felt like they are making two different films here. Darren Aronofsky also hinted that this was a 'true' story. Darren Aronofsky also said that The Batman he initially wrote was completely different from what the studio ended up making.

It was not a hidden fact that later Joaquin Phoenix later starred in Todd Philips' Joker. Joaquin Phoenix essayed the role of Arthur Fleck who goes on to become the menacing 'clown' of the Gotham city. Joker is touted to be one of the most complex and popular antagonists of The Batman franchise.

