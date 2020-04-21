Joaquin Phoenix Was Offered The Role Of The Batman Before Joker?

Joaquin Phoenix played the role of the iconic DC villain Joker in the film titled Joker. But before playing this Oscar-winning role, he was offered the role of Batman, another iconic DC character. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Joaquin Phoenix was supposed to play Batman?

According to reports, Aronofsky Darren was supposed to direct a Batman film in the year 2000. But the project fell apart and Christopher Nolan rebooted the franchisee where Kristen Bell played the role of Batman. Talking to a leading entertainment portal Darren said that the studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr and he wanted Joaquin Pheonix. He further stated that the studio went on to make a Batman film which was entirely different from his own vision of the DC character.

Darren’s Batman film was supposed to be heavily inspired by Frank Miller’s graphic novel version of Batman titled Batman: Year One. It is said that Miller himself was working on the script that inside that it was an amazing thing for him because he himself was a huge fan of graphic novel work so he was very excited about the project which later got scrapped off.

For the unversed, Robert Pattinson is all set to play the role of Batman in the upcoming 2021 DC flick. The first look of the film has been released and fans are excited to see this film in the theatres. The official look of the new Batsuit has been revealed and it has been said that the film may release in October 2021.

