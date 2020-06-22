Jim Lee Creates New Ben Affleck Batman Art For COVID-19 Charity Fundraiser

Comic artist Jim Lee has been busy raising funds for COVID-19 by creating unique charity art. He recently created a new and unique look for Ben Affleck's Batman. Moreover, he even shared a stunning sketch of Thor alongside Beta Ray Bill that was created by legendary comic book artist, Walt Simonson. Jim Lee's new art is now available for purchase, and all the proceeds will be used to help comic shops that are suffering huge losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Lee creates new Batman, Thor, and Beta Ray Bill art for COVID-19 charity

Above is Jim Lee's latest art that he created for COVID-19 charity. The art features a unique Armoured version of Ben Affleck's Batman. The artist revealed that this sketch was number 47 in his 60 sketches over 60 days challenge. Further, Jim Lee also stated that the fundraising campaign would end in 13 days, so he asked his fans to start bidding for the fundraiser if they wanted their suggestions to be picked next. He also shared a link to the three-day eBay auction on his Instagram Bio. Lee also revealed that all the proceeds from the auction would go to struggling comic book stores.

Later, Jim Lee also shared a black and white sketch of Thor and Beta Ray Bill. This art was originally created by Marvel artist Walt Simonson. Jim Lee added that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to bid on an original piece of art created by Walt Simonson. The auction for this art has also begun on eBay and will go on for three days.

Jim Lee has been conducting charity art auctions for a while now. The comic book artist has already amassed around $300,000 with his charity artwork. This money has helped many who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Jim Lee's new Ben Affleck Batman sketch has already bid for $ 10,000 on eBay. Meanwhile, Walt Simonson's original black and while Thor & Beta Ray Bill artwork has bid for around $ 6,600.

[Promo from Jim Lee Instagram]

