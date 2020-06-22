Meryl Streep's Birthday: When Streep Kissed Mark Ruffalo On 'The Graham Norton Show'

Meryl Streep has turned 71 today, on June 22, 2020. On this special occasion, a video of the actor is making rounds on the internet, when she was seen talking about the time she had turned 40. In the video, she also plants a kiss on Mark Ruffalo’s lips. Read on to know more details:

Time when Meryl Streep kissed Mark Ruffalo

Back in 2015, birthday girl Meryl Streep, Mark Ruffalo, and James McAvoy were seen on The Graham Norton Show. On the show, Streep spoke about the time she had turned 40 and how it affected the roles she was being offered.

In the video, she went on to say that she was offered three roles of witches when she was turned 40, which she did not do as she had a 'backup'. The actor then said that she felt it was a signal from Hollywood about how it thinks of actors who turn 40. Streep then said that she felt a bit bad about the same.

This is when Mark Ruffalo said, “So, lots change in the last five years for you.” Streep then leaned forward and kissed the Hulk actor. Norton remarked the act as “smooth” on Mark Ruffalo’s part. Ruffalo said that it has ''never worked this way before''. Ruffalo was shocked and all flustered after this, while Streep jokingly said, "I was looking for an excuse." Here is the video:

Meryl Streep is one of the most influential actors in Hollywood. She has been nominated for the Academy Awards for over 21 times and has won the award three times. She is widely known for films like The Devil Wears Prada, Julie and Julia, The Iron Lady, and It's Complicated.

Meryl Streep was last seen in the film Little Women, which is a 2019 romance drama flick. It is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also serves as the writer of the film. It features Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh in the lead roles. The film also features Bob Odenkirk, who is best known for his role as Saul in the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

