What Time Does The Eric Andre's Legalize Everything Release On Netflix? Find Out

Eric Andre is a 37-year-old popular American comedian, actor, and producer. He is best known for his comedy series called The Eric Andre Show. He voiced Azizi, one of the hyenas in the live-action remake of The Lion King in 2019. Read this article to find out, ‘What time does Eric Andre’s latest Netflix special Eric Andre: Legalize Everything release on Netflix?

What time does Eric Andre: Legalize Everything release on Netflix?

Eric Andre’s first-ever comedy special Eric Andre: Legalize Everything will drop on Netflix on June 23, 2020. Like most other Netflix shows the hour-long comedy special will be released at 12:00 am Pacific time, which is 3:00 am Eastern time. Eric Andre: Legalize Everything, was filmed in November 2019 at a warehouse turned into a concert venue and club in New Orleans called Republic. The Netflix special will include a wide range of subjects such as the war on drugs, war on sex, and a whole lot of other edgy material.

The plot of Eric Andre: Legalize Everything on Netflix

American actor and comedian Eric Andre will take the stage in New Orleans. He will tackle the flawed fast-food icons, and even autofill and the strange choice for the ex-Paramount network show Cops theme song. The official description of the special reads, "Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!" Eric Andre: Legalize Everything begins with a sketch of Andre posing as a police officer, and offering drugs to every person on the street.

The controversy surrounding Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Andre’s special was filmed long before the Black Lives Matter movement and the countrywide protests in America began. In an interview given to a media portal, Andre revealed that some middle-aged white officials at Netflix wanted to remove the Cops theme song joke from his special. The Cops TV show was a Paramount network show, which got cancelled in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Andre also informed that the officials wanted him to remove all the other jokes on policemen in general.

However, Andre refused to do so. He argued that this is one of the best times to be using humour to present the current situation. He added that humour makes it easier to point out the absurdity and hypocrisy of the police department. Eric Andre added that instead of shoving things under the rug, people need to talk openly about police brutality. He also confessed that he was blessed that his stand up is coming out in this time.

