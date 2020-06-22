'Jumanji: The Next Level' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Jumanji: The Next Level is the fourth addition to the fantasy adventure comedy, Jumanji. The franchise’s first film was released in the year 1995 and has been directed by Jake Kasdan. The film is the continuation of the third Jumanji franchise film, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. The movie was a massive hit all over the globe and it managed to collect around $797 million through box office collections. The film stars some of the most popular faces of the industry. Read more about the actors playing Jumanji: The Next Level’s characters.

The cast of Jumanji: The Next Level

Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Xander "Smolder" Bravestone

Dwayne Johnson was introduced to the Jumanji franchise in the year 2017. Dwayne plays the leading role in the film and was immediately loved by the audience with just one appearance in the franchise. He also plays the role of Bravestone's father in a flashback scene that was seen in the film.

Jack Black as Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon

Jack Black is a popular actor, comedian, singer, songwriter who is known for giving the audience some of the iconic comedy films. Some of Jack’s most successful films include High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, School of Rock, King Kong, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, The Holiday, the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Tropic Thunder, Gulliver's Travels, Bernie, Goosebumps and Jumanji franchise. He has also been nominated for 2 Golden Globe Awards for his acting.

Kevin Hart as Franklin "Mouse" Finbar

Kevin Hart is a popular comedian who has also been a major star of the film industry. His recent projects have certainly established him as a mainstream actor. Kevin Hart made his debut with 2002 film, Paper Soldiers. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have also been sharing the big screen since their 2016 action comedy, Central Intelligence.

Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse

Karen Gillan is a popular Scottish actress who is popularly known for her role in the television show, Doctor Who. She also plays the role of Nebula in MCU’s famous superhero franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers. She is not only an actor but also has a passion to make and write films. She made her directorial debut with her 2018 film, The Party's Just Beginning.

Supporting Cast of Jumanji: The Next Level

Nick Jonas as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough

Nick Jonas is a popular musician known for his individual music as well as his band, Jonas Brothers. Nick is the new addition to the Jumanji franchise who was introduced with Jumanji: The Next Level. This film was a great addition to his filmography as it became his 5th highest-grossing film.

Awkwafina as Ming Fleetfoot

Awkwafina is an American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and rapper. She got mainstream popularity with her 2012 rap song, My Vag. She then released her debut album, Yellow Ranger and appeared on the MTV comedy series, Girl Code.

