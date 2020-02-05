Iconic 'Batman' Villains Who Need To Make An Appearance On The Big Screen In Future Movies

Batman has one of the most iconic rogues' galleries in the history of American superhero comics. Many Batman fans who were introduced to the character through movies will know about some of his most classic villains, such as Joker, Two-Face, Bane, Ras Al-Ghoul, Riddler, Penguin, Mr Freeze and Poison Ivy. However, Batman has many more iconic villains that have never even made it to the big screen. Here are two amazing villains from Batman's rogues' gallery, who need to be featured on the big screen in a future Batman movie.

Clayface

Those who have read Batman comics or who have played the Arkham series of video games might already know about Clayface, one of Batman's few superpowered villains. He also Clayface happens to be the most popular of them all.

Clayface has the ability to shapeshift and change his appearance at will, which he often uses to trick others. Furthermore, Clayface is also superhumanly strong, so Batman can never defeat him without a well thought out plan. Clayface has never featured in a Batman film, probably due to his superhuman abilities, which may not have gelled well with the realistic setting that most Batman movies go for.

Hush

Hush is a modern Batman nemesis, who was created by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee in 2003. While Clayface was an older Batman villain who has never made it to the big screen due to his sci-fi origins, Hush is a normal human just like Batman but has still never been featured in a film, probably due to being a relatively new character. However, despite the fact that Hush is a recent addition to Batman's mythos, he is still one of the most popular villains from the rogues' gallery, and fans have been asking for a live-action Hush movie ever since he made his debut in the comics.

Hush (Tommy Elliot) was developed as a foil personality for Batman. He was once a close childhood friend of Bruce Wayne (Batman) but unlike Bruce, Tommy wanted to be independent to such an extent, that he murdered his own father and injured his mother. During a psychotic episode, Hush comes to the absurd conclusion that all of his life problems were caused by Bruce Wayne and his family, due to which he decides to personally take down Batman.

