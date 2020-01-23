CM Punk Compares Asuka And Becky Lynch To Batman And Joker On WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage analyst and contributor CM Punk recently appeared on the show to discuss various topics. Becky Lynch was a special guest on the show. Every time CM Punk turns up for the show, he chips in with some fascinating opinions about WWE superstars and their current storylines. On the recent episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk compared Becky Lynch and Asuka with Batman and Joker.
Also Read | CM Punk Compares Becky Lynch's Endurance Level To That Of Stone Cold Steve Austin
"Superman has Lex Luthor. Batman has the Joker. For @BeckyLynchWWE, it's @WWEAsuka." - @CMPunk #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/L0TO8vbLoR— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 22, 2020
Also Read | CM Punk Wants Sasha Banks And Keith Lee To Win Their Respective Royal Rumble Matches
CM Punk was discussing the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Asuka. CM Punk stated that just like Superman has a Lex Luthor and Batman has a Joker, Becky Lynch has Asuka. CM Punk also added that the former WWE champion likes Asuka and he is a huge fan of her now after her feud with Becky Lynch.
Also Read | Watch Asuka Spit Green Mist On Becky Lynch's Face During Their Contract Signing Segment
The Royal Rumble.— Amber || 73 Days ♡ (@brollinsxwwe) January 22, 2020
The Raw Women’s Championship.
The Man vs The Empress Of Tomorrow.
One. Last. Debt.
This Sunday. @BeckyLynchWWE vs @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/AOl4Z9i72X
Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins To Apologise On Show, Becky Lynch-Asuka Feud Intensifies
Becky Lynch will be squaring off against Asuka once again in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2020 on January 26, 2019. Meanwhile, CM Punk (who is a former WWE superstar) has also been linked with a return in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2020.
Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Maniesh Paul's Hilarious Pun-intended Banter Has A Funny Batman Twist
.@WWEAsuka made history by winning the first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble Match in 2018. Do you think she can make another resounding statement in 2020?— WWE (@WWEIndia) January 22, 2020
5 DAYS TO GO! pic.twitter.com/PmskMtyws4
Also Read | WWE: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Entrance Song Produced By Snoop Dogg