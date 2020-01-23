The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

CM Punk Compares Asuka And Becky Lynch To Batman And Joker On WWE Backstage

WWE News

On the recent episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk compared Becky Lynch and Asuka with Batman and Joker. Punk has also been linked with a return to the WWE ring.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
CM Punk

WWE Backstage analyst and contributor CM Punk recently appeared on the show to discuss various topics. Becky Lynch was a special guest on the show. Every time CM Punk turns up for the show, he chips in with some fascinating opinions about WWE superstars and their current storylines. On the recent episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk compared Becky Lynch and Asuka with Batman and Joker.

Also Read | CM Punk Compares Becky Lynch's Endurance Level To That Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Also Read | CM Punk Wants Sasha Banks And Keith Lee To Win Their Respective Royal Rumble Matches

Becky Lynch as Batman?

CM Punk was discussing the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Asuka. CM Punk stated that just like Superman has a Lex Luthor and Batman has a Joker, Becky Lynch has Asuka. CM Punk also added that the former WWE champion likes Asuka and he is a huge fan of her now after her feud with Becky Lynch.

Also Read | Watch Asuka Spit Green Mist On Becky Lynch's Face During Their Contract Signing Segment

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins To Apologise On Show, Becky Lynch-Asuka Feud Intensifies

Becky Lynch will be squaring off against Asuka once again in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2020 on January 26, 2019. Meanwhile, CM Punk (who is a former WWE superstar) has also been linked with a return in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2020.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Maniesh Paul's Hilarious Pun-intended Banter Has A Funny Batman Twist

Also Read | WWE: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Entrance Song Produced By Snoop Dogg

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
PUNE POLICE UPSET WITH MAHA GOVT
DR. SINGHVI SLAMS 'AZADI' SLOGANS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA