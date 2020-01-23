CM Punk Compares Asuka And Becky Lynch To Batman And Joker On WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage analyst and contributor CM Punk recently appeared on the show to discuss various topics. Becky Lynch was a special guest on the show. Every time CM Punk turns up for the show, he chips in with some fascinating opinions about WWE superstars and their current storylines. On the recent episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk compared Becky Lynch and Asuka with Batman and Joker.

Becky Lynch as Batman?

CM Punk was discussing the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Asuka. CM Punk stated that just like Superman has a Lex Luthor and Batman has a Joker, Becky Lynch has Asuka. CM Punk also added that the former WWE champion likes Asuka and he is a huge fan of her now after her feud with Becky Lynch.

The Royal Rumble.

The Raw Women’s Championship.

The Man vs The Empress Of Tomorrow.



One. Last. Debt.



This Sunday. @BeckyLynchWWE vs @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/AOl4Z9i72X — Amber || 73 Days ♡ (@brollinsxwwe) January 22, 2020

Becky Lynch will be squaring off against Asuka once again in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2020 on January 26, 2019. Meanwhile, CM Punk (who is a former WWE superstar) has also been linked with a return in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2020.

.@WWEAsuka made history by winning the first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble Match in 2018. Do you think she can make another resounding statement in 2020?



5 DAYS TO GO! pic.twitter.com/PmskMtyws4 — WWE (@WWEIndia) January 22, 2020

