Robert Pattinson Feared Losing Out On 'The Batman', Says It Was 'nerve-wracking'

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, Robert Pattinson has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his career. Famous for his work in movies like the Twilight series, and The King, Robert Pattinson has come a long way since his debut film, Vanity Fair. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next action entertainer, The Batman. Recently, Robert Pattinson revealed that he was worried about losing out on playing Batman on-screen. Here are the details.

Robert Pattinson was worried about losing out on his role in The Batman

In a recent media interaction, Robert Pattinson revealed that he was worried about losing the character, Bruce Wayne, in The Batman. Pattinson expressed his disappointment with speculations of him being on-board even before anything got confirmed. The actor revealed that he was worried that all the reports would cost him a chance to play Bruce Wayne in the much-loved fiction movie series. The actor added that he had not given any auditions for the role, which added to his fear and remarked that it was nerve-wracking.

The Batman

Helmed by Matt Reeves, who is famous for his work in films like Cloverfield, Dawn OF The Planet Of The Apes, and War For The Planet Of The Apes, he has been reportedly working on the film's plot since a long time. As per reports, the upcoming superhero film will mark the reboot of The Batman franchise based on DC Comics' character of the same name.

The Batman is being made as the 10th film in the DC Extended Universe. Starring Mattson Tomlin, Robert Pattinson, and Jeffrey Wright in the leading roles, makers have managed to rope in the Big Little Lies star, Zoe Kravitz to play the character of Catwoman in the film.

