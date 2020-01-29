Filmmaker Matt Reeves Shares Photo Of 'The Batman' Day One Shoot, See Pic

The Batman is a long-awaited reboot of the Batman film franchise. It is helmed by popular director Matt Reeves. The director on Wednesday has shared a photo of the filming of the shoot.

Matt Reeves shares day one picture from The Batman

The reboot movie has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Now Matt Reeves has revealed that the filming has begun. He teased the movie with an image of the clapboard from Day 1 of the shoot on his official Twitter handle, see it below.

Robert Pattinson will take on the role of the caped crusader and play Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The casting came as a bit of a shock because earlier Ben Affleck played the Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and in Justice League (2017). Affleck was to reprise the role as he began developing a DCEU Batman film with Geoff Johns and was attached to direct, write and produce.

However, Ben Affleck stepped down from directing and writing after struggling with the story and to focus on acting. Matt Reeves took over his duties following month and started scripting. In 2019, Affleck took himself off the movie leading to Pattinson getting the role a few months later.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. The filmmaker has frequently been twitting about the actors and their characters in the film. Check out a few of his tweets below.

The Batman is said to show a younger version of Bruce Wayne, in order to emphasise the detective aspect of the superhero to a greater extent than previous films. It is produced by DC films and will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.

