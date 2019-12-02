Batman's Batmobile Found Its Real-world Equivalent In The 2019 Lamborghini Car

The new Lamborghini is ready to hit the streets. It was unveiled by the makers recently. The 2019 model of Lamborghini is called Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo and car enthusiasts are loving it. The latest model had made its debut ahead of the World Finals of the 2019 FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships that took place in Monte Carlo last month. Fans are saying that the vehicle is very similar to Batmobile, the iconic armoured vehicle used by DC’s most popular anti-hero, Batman. Read to know more about this:

Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is the new Batmobile

The official site of Lamborghini announced its latest model on November 22, 2019. The Lambo cars are always adored by the fans and are held in the highest regard by car enthusiasts. But the latest version of the movie has grabbed eyeballs for reasons other than its usual performance angle. The car has been making the headlines as it is being compared to the Batmobile, the esteemed war-car of the iconic DC character Batman. The Lambo V12 indeed shares plenty of similarities with the Batmobile seen in the 1995 version of Val Kilmer’s Batman.

Since its debut in Detective Comics #27, the Batmobile has gone through several upgrades in looks and performance. The Tumbler in Batman Begins was perhaps one of the most iconic cars the guardian of Gotham ever used. But the 1995 version of the car has been adored by fans for its revolutionary design. The latest Batman movie featured an armoured vehicle capable of shooting missiles and tearing other vehicles like a piece of paper, but fans of the franchise will always remember the 1995 version of the Batmobile.

In a tweet posted by the official Twitter handle of Gran Turismo, the company shared footage of the latest Lambo. In the video, the car has been seen unveiled during the World Finals of the Gran Turismo Championships in Monte Carlo. As the car was unveiled, sparks fly off about the car and epic music is played in the background to welcome the 2019 version of the car. Here is the tweet:

