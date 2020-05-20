Batwoman: Ruby Rose Exits The Show Ahead Of Season 2, Says 'it Was A Difficult Decision'

The CW's Batwoman season 2 was announced and the news of Batwoman Ruby Rose leaving the show has been doing the rounds. Ruby Rose has confirmed in a statement that she will be exiting from the DC universe and giving up on her role as Batwoman. However, she did not mention the reason behind her leaving the show. Ruby Rose’s move comes as a surprise to many who did not expect the actor to leave after the second season of the show was announced.

Ruby Rose quits DC Universe

Ruby Rose while exiting the DC Universe stated that it was very difficult for her to make the decision. In her statement, she mentioned that the decision was not made lightly and that she has the utmost respect for any and everyone involved with the project. She also mentioned that she respects all the cast and crew from both Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Ruby Rose appreciated Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for giving her the opportunity to play Batwoman. She also thanked them for welcoming her in the DC universe. In her statement, she also thanked Peter Roth, Mark Pwdowitz along with the Warner Bros and The CW team for believing in her. While concluding she thanked everyone who made season one of Batwoman a success and stated that she was grateful to everyone.

Many have been contemplating the reason behind her exit. Last September Ruby Rose had to undergo two surgeries for her discs. However, according to a reputed magazine, her health or the injury is not the reason behind her exit from the show.

According to reports, The CW, Warner Bros, and Berlanti Productions released a joined statement that thanked Ruby Rose for her contribution in making the season one of Batwoman a success. It has also been revealed that a new cast member will be brought in Ruby Rose’s place before season two of Batwoman comes out in 2021. Batwoman season 2 was announced in January this year after the successful run of Batwoman season 1.

