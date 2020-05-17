Netflix asks 'name this superhero' with B-Town villain pic; netizens name Batman, Deadpool

Indian cinema has witnessed some iconic villains in its history. From Gabbar in Sholay, Mogambo from Mr India in the ‘70s and ‘80s to Langda Tyagi in Omkara or Singham's Jayant Shikre in recent years, the characters have a fan following of its own. While these characters were outright wicked, another villain with similar intentions, but on a comical note, also enjoys a cult status.

READ: Twitter's Elaborate '90s Nostalgia Party Includes Baba Sehgal & Andaz Apna Apna, Know More

We’re talking about Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna. Shakti Kapoor’s portrayal of the character is popular even today and it’s hardly a surprise to spot a meme or one of his iconic lines on a meme anytime. But ‘superhero’ is a term that has not been associated with the comic figure much.

However, Netflix recently posted a snap of Crime Master Gogo, and asked fans to guess the 'superhero.' Shakti Kapoor is dressed like a superhero with a cape and gloves, a look that he carries throughout the film, in the photo. The character is so popular that not many had a problem is giving the right answer.

READ: Hrithik Roshan And Others Reveal Favourite 90s Movie; 'Andaz Apna Apna' Has Highest Points

However, many netizens did not answer it as Crime Master Gogo, but termed it as popular international superheroes Deadpool, Batman and Superman. One had a very valid connection, how both had similar attires, sarcasm, and were 'highly skilled, wisecracking individuals.' Some even named Doctor Strange and Black Widow.

Here are the responses

Wears black and red. Sarcasm on point. Highly skilled, wisecracking individual. What's even the point of this question? Of course this is Deadpool. — Stuti (@stutimittal_) May 16, 2020

Local Batman — Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 16, 2020

Robert Pattinson as Batman. — Batty (@MrBatty_) May 16, 2020

Deadpool turned Batman — Ankita Jain (@thatAnkitaJain) May 16, 2020

Even a blind can tell it's Superman — आत्मनिर्भर Warhead (@whoiswrs) May 16, 2020

Black Widow — Divya K Bhavani ™ (@divyakbhavani) May 16, 2020

North Version of Superman

And south indian version of Superman exist and you are making fun of D level Supervillain in a old action movie very funny — Aravind ram Muppavarapu (@RAMARAVIND19967) May 16, 2020

Doctor Strange lite😄 — Abhishek Verma (@abhi5hekverma) May 16, 2020

Be it posting his iconic dialogues or sharing his daughter’s Shraddha Kapoor’s take, there were some other funny responses.

pic.twitter.com/rJ6OpyDdza — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 16, 2020

Shradha Kapoor be like pic.twitter.com/DLLuPuMu4r — Haस्ನೆن K汗 (@iamtintin__) May 16, 2020

Ankhein nikal ke gotiya khelte hai 🤣🤣🤣 — Debi (@WhoDebi) May 16, 2020

There could be a reason why Netflix posted the meme. The classic starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal is available on the streaming platform. Even after over 25 years, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial can be a fun watch over the weekend.

READ: Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Has Never Watched 'Andaz Apna Apna'; Know Why

READ: Shakti Kapoor Shares Emotional Lockdown Experience As He Steps Out Of His House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.