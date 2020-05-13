Robert Pattinson Shares How His 'Batman' Version Will Be Different From The Previous Ones

The new instalment to the iconic Batman franchise titled The Batman will be introducing fans to a new Dark Knight, played by the Twilight famed Robert Pattinson. However, the details about the plot of this version of the DC movie are quite scarce, but there were enough speculations made, about it being different from its previous versions. Now, the lead actor of film, Robert Pattinson also spilled the beans about finding a new angle to DC’s Dark Knight.

Robert Pattinson speaks about his version of Batman

In an interaction with a media portal, Robert Pattinson who will be saying the titular role in The Batman opened up about his version of Batman being different than that of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale. In his statement, Pattinson stated that he likes the fact that not only are there extremely well-done versions of Batman which seem pretty definitive but also thinks that there are multiple definitive playings of the character.

He also added saying It is fun when more ground has been covered so that there is no gap as fans have seen this sort of lighter version, while they have also seen the jaded version, followed by the more animalistic version of the character over the years.

Furthermore, talking about his role in the film, the 33-year-old actor stated that the weight of expectations on his shoulders for this superhero reboot has made him “a little kind of spicy”. Pattinson also feels that there are few things in life where people passionately care about something before it has even happened so he can almost feel that pushback of anticipation. Thus, he added, it kind of energies him.

Therefore, it is clear that Robert Pattinson is not worried about his version of Batman being compared to Ben Affleck or Christian Bale's versions because he actually looks at it as a great opportunity. However, as of now, the shoot of the film has been halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic and will go on floors once everything returns to normalcy. But, only time will tell what "Battinson" has in store for DC fans.

