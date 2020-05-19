Colin Farrell 'cannot Wait' To Resume Shooting For 'The Batman', Expresses His Excitement

The upcoming superhero film, The Batman has garnered much limelight. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne /Batman. The shooting of the film was on-going but has been put on a halt following the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Colin Farrell, who will play Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot /Penguin in the movie, says that he cannot wait to resume the shooting. Read to know more.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Says He Is Not Working Out Amid Lockdown To Look Ripped For 'The Batman'

Colin Farrell cannot wait to resume shooting The Batman

In an interview with a daily, Colin Farrell talked about The Batman. He said that he had only started the filming and cannot wait to get back. He further elaborated saying that the creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and he is really so excited to get back and explore it. He revealed that he has not got that much to do. He has a certain amount of screen time in the film. But he is not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some “tasty scenes” he has in it and his creation and he cannot wait to get back. Farrell stated that he totally feels like it is something that he has not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But he is only at the start of the journey so he cannot wait to get back and really get into it.

Also Read | 'The Batman', 'Shazam 2' And 'The Flash's' Release Delayed, New Dates Out

Colin Farrell expressed his excitement on being a part of the superhero universe. He said that it is all exciting. To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of his internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things. The actor mentioned that he watched the Adam West TV show growing up. He liked Batman very much as a kid, not in comic book form but the TV show he watched ardently when he was a child. He stated that in his teenage he saw Tim Burton's version and loved it.

Also read | Robert Pattinson In Batsuit With New Batmobile Revealed By Matt Reeves; See Pictures

Colin Farrell added that he, obviously, was a huge fan of what Christopher Nolan did with that world. How he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance. He mentioned that just to be part of, again that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool.

Also Read | Filmmaker Matt Reeves Shares Photo Of 'The Batman' Day One Shoot, See Pic

The Batman also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It will reportedly focus on a younger Batman, emphasizing the detective aspect of the cape crusader more than his previous outings. The film is currently scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.