Director Baz Luhrmann Goes Into Self-isolation After Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks was busy shooting for the Elvis Presley biopic in Australia where he came in contact with the Coronavirus. Tom Hanks had recently shared on his social media that he and his wife Rita Williams came in contact with the virus and asked his fans to not worry about them as they have gone in quarantine. Now, the director of the Elvis Presley biopic film Baz Luhrmann, who came in contact with Hanks, took to his Twitter and revealed that he has gone into self-isolation for the next ten days.

Also read: Tom Hanks detected with Coronavirus, film delays & other big Hollywood news of the week

Baz Luhrmann goes into self-isolation

Baz Luhrmann took to his Twitter and revealed that he is in self-isolation for the next ten days. Though the director has not been detected with the Coronavirus, he did not wish to take a chance with the health of his family and himself. Besides this, the director thanked the doctors and medical experts in Australia for showing tremendous support towards the cast and crew of his film. Check pout his tweet below:

Also read: Tom Hanks' wife Rita jokes on 'Corona' after COVID-19 diagnosis: 'Want one from Mexico'

Also read: COVID-19: Tom Hanks offers advice to fans; shares pic of Australian Vegemite breakfast

Tom Hanks has been keeping his fans updated about his health situation as he is quarantined in Australia along with his wife Rita Williams. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of his breakfast of toasted bread with vegemite. Besides this, Tom Hanks had also given an update about his and wife's health. The actor had revealed that he and his wife are taking a 'one-day-at-a-time' approach to deal with the Coronavirus. Check out his Instagram posts below:

Also read: Australian TV editor suspects Tom Hanks' wife Rita gave him virus

Also read: Netizens school Tom Hanks after he shares picture of his diet under COVID-19 quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.