K-pop Artists Collaborate With UNESCO To Spread Awareness On COVID-19; Watch

K-pop artists have collaborated with UNESCO to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic in their latest song Be The Future. The funky song which was released earlier today targets school and collegegoers and encourages them to practice preventive measures such as washing hands and social distancing. The video clip features a Millenasia project band which consists of K pop artists- AleXa, Dreamcatcher and IN2IT.

Students affected

Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO while speaking to international media reporters said that the Korean artists have united to spread an important message about staying safe amid the ongoing pandemic. She added that UNESCO’S Global Education Coalition was determined to do all it could to facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for students across the globe. According to a UNESCO, nearly 1,5 billion students have been affected by COVID-19.

The music video features all the musicians performing amid pastel backgrounds along with animated Siberian tiger mascot and bebop spunk. According to the song makers’, the video was created to remind the youth that even without showing any symptoms of the coronavirus, they could still spread it. Therefore, they should adopt preventive measures like covering their face, washing hands frequently etc.

The video has captured not only youth but also the attention of the elderly. Since posted on Youtube, it has garnered over 4,328 views. It has also racked up comments and plaudits on other social media websites.

