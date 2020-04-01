K-Pop Star Kim Jaejoong Claims The COVID-19 Prank On April Fool's Was To Spread Awareness

K-pop star Kim Jaejoong recently gave his fans a real scare when he took to his social media and announced that he was infected with the novel coronavirus. However, the K-Pop star soon deleted his post and revealed that the news was just an April Fool's day prank. Kim Jaejoong also told his fans that the post was not just a simple joke but it was also his way of spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 01, 2020, K-Pop star Kim Jaejoong took to his social media and told his fans that he was infected with coronavirus. This news soon went viral and Kim Jaejoong's agency, C-Jes Entertainment, even issued a public statement to pacify fans. In their public statement, C-Jes Entertainment revealed that they were still trying to confirm the news as Kim Jaejoong was currently in Japan.

Just a day ago, on March 31, 2020, the K-Pop star had featured in a Japanese music show alongside popular singers Nogizaka46 and May J. It was after the show that Kim Jaejoong took to Instagram and claimed that he had coronavirus. However, after C-Jes Entertainment had to make a public statement, Kim Jaejoong deleted his post and reassured fans by telling them that he was fine. The K-Pop star then told his fans that the post was an April Fool's day prank meant to 'spread awareness' about the disease.

Kim Jaejoong's posts were later translated by a K-Pop entertainment portal. In his post, the K-Pop singer said that he did go quite far for an April Fool’s Day prank, as a lot of people worried about him. However, he added that he did not want his fans to think of the post as an April Fool’s day joke.

The K-Pop star then stated that his family and friends were dying and it was never just someone else's problem. He then revealed that the prank was to spread awareness about the pandemic. Finally, Kim Jaejoong stated that he would accept all the punishment he received from the post.

