Rajinikanth Calls 'Man Vs Wild' Filmography With Bear Grylls, An Unforgettable Experience

South superstar Rajinikanth is all set for a new wildlife experience as he has teamed up with popular international series titled Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Rajinikanth, reportedly, began shooting for the same in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Monday. Only recently, PM Narendra Modi had collaborated with Bears Grylls for a special episode on the adventure-survival series as they shot the episode at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Rajinikanth's new avatar:

Now after completing the shooting schedule with Superstar Rajnikanth, Bear Grylls took to his Twitter handle to share his shooting experience with Tamil star, Rajinikanth. Bear Grylls shared a glimpse of his and Rajinikanth's look from the show and wrote an interesting caption that expressed his feelings after completing the shoot with the superstar. Even Rajinikanth complimented Bear Grylls for the 'Unforgettable experience' he had while shooting with him.

Check out the glimpse of Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth:

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

In the interview with a leading news portal, Rajinikanth shared his experience of working with Bear Grylls and the shooting process. Rajinikanth said that this is a very unique wild show and at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action.

Rajinikanth also mentioned that when Discovery officials approached him for this unique real-life experience, he instantly agreed to it and decided to do his first television debut. He also shared that he will be coming on TV for the first time after four decades. Kavithalayaa, the iconic Production house founded by his guru K. Balachander, also played a significant role in the same.

Rajinikanth further added that Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits. Rajinikanth said that he looked forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India. The episode, featuring Rajinikanth, will focus on water conservation and its importance.

