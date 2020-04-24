Bella Hadid Aces The First Big FaceTime Campaign Amidst The COVID-19 Lockdown

With the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, many fashion brands and modelling campaigns are putting up their creative hats on to churn out content in these challenging situations. Many magazines are also enabling models and celebrities to photograph themselves at home for their editorial editions. Recently, Bella Hadid was one of the first celebrities to pose for some stunning pictures for well-known designer Simon Porte Jacquesmus' fashion label wherein all the photographers were shot completely through Facetime.

Bella Hadid posed for some stunning pictures through FaceTime for a fashion label

Bella Hadid's pictures were captured flawlessly by photographer Pierre Ange Carlotti. The photoshoot was creatively directed by the French designer Jacquesmus himself. The highlight of the photoshoot was that there were no makeup artists, hairstylists, or any other members of the team present during the whole process. It was just Bella Hadid in an empty room posing for pictures through a phone which completed the entire shoot. Bella Hadid did make for a visual delight with all the photographs coming out to be truly admirable.

Bella Hadid dons a stylish white blazer and pants

The final product looked gorgeous considering that Bella Hadid and the photographer could not be present in the same room. The pictures have Bella Hadid posing with the label's designer bag and also posing along with a glass of water. Bella Hadid can also be seen flaunting her glares in one of the pictures along with sharing a video wherein she can be seen FaceTiming with the photographer.

Bella Hadid can also be seen donning a stylish white blazer and pants in another of the picture while donning a yellow crop top in another photograph. Bella makes way for an aesthetic sight for posing for these gorgeous photographers. Check out the stunning pictures of Bella Hadid from the photoshoot.

