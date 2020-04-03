Bella Hadid Turns To Candle-making To Pass Time During Coronavirus Lockdown

American supermodel, Bella Hadid seems to be making the most of her time in the Coronavirus quarantine. From sharing throwback pictures to basking in the sun to spending quality time in her farm, Bella seems to be doing all that she usually misses out due to her busy schedule. Recently, she took to making candles at home sharing the whole process step by step for her fans on social media.

After starting the morning with her farm animals, Bella Hadid seems to have turned towards candle-making in the latter part of the day. She shared the whole process on her Instagram story going step by step. Take a look at the process:

Bella Hadid started off the process by placing two candle wicks in the container. She also shared a hack with her fans about how to make sure the wicks stay straight through the process. Then she boiled the wax in a container. She also boiled some essential oils so that her candle gives off a nice fragrance as well. In the end, she poured out the wax and the oil into her candle container also adding some dried lavender.

Here are some other activities that Bella Hadid tried while in Coronavirus quarantine

