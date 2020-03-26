Bella Hadid Joins TikTok On 9th Day Of Quarantine Looking Chic In Loungewear; Watch

A new addition to the world of TikTok is none other than the celebrity supermodel, Bella Hadid. The younger sister of Gigi Hadid recently joined TikTok and has already got her own verified account called @babybella777. Not only that, but she has also posted her first TikTok video dancing with some whacky filter to put a smile on her fans.

Three days ago, Bella Hadid on Instagram posted a TikTok video announcing her entry to the social media world. She had also put on a caption asking people to follow her if they dared.

The caption read, “I guess ... follow ... me ... on ... tiktok.... if you dare @ babybella777 ...... also, don’t forget to wash your hands 💦👏🏼 💦 As individuals , we are capable of so many things, especially working together to change the world ! Let’s do our part and stay inside #isolationday9 🌍”.

Bella Hadid danced to rap in the video wearing what seemed to be cosy but high-fashion loungewear- white sweat pants and hoodie with a blush pink sports bra. Bella had also taken to her Instagram story to make the announcement and gave a glimpse of her TikTok account. Apparently, this decision was taken by the supermodel on the ninth day of isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Many other Hollywood celebrities have also reportedly joined TikTok recently to apparently pass their time and also entertain their fans while being in self-quarantine. Justin and Hailey Bieber have joined TikTok and portrayed some good choreography. While other Hollywood names include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodrigues, Kaia Herber and Tommy Dorfman.

