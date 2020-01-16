Bella Hadid And The Timeline Of All Her Alleged Boyfriends Till Date

A well-known name around the globe, supermodel Bella Hadid has had quite a colourful life. Her dating life has also been under scrutiny for years, with plenty of rumours about hook-ups and break-ups. Here is a look at the timeline of Bella Hadid’s alleged boyfriends.

Matthew Morton

Bella Hadid and Matthew Morton were allegedly dating even before Bella was a supermodel. However, it was all a hush-hush affair. The only time the relationship was confirmed when an entertainment daily in 2015 made a reference to it while talking about her then relationship. Matthew Morton is one of the founders of Cha Cha Matcha in New York City.

Drake

In 2017, Bella Hadid was rumoured to be dating Drake. However, it was not confirmed until 2018 when Drake released his album Scorpion with lyrics that were with reportedly clear references to Bella. According to alleged reports by an international daily, it was Drake who apparently broke off the relationship with Bella Hadid by ghosting the model.

Odell Beckham Jr.

In 2016, Bella Hadid was in an alleged relationship with the football star Odell. According to reports by a gossip website, it was reportedly Odell who reached out to Bella after her breakup with another celeb. However, neither of them accepted the rumours and also moved on very quickly from their alleged relationship. But on Valentine’s Day 2018, Odell reportedly posted a flirtatious comment on Bella Hadid’s Instagram post, “Valentine's Day alone... the best way”. But soon, Bella got into another alleged relationship.

The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd seem to be in a complicated relationship. The alleged couple first started dating in 2015 when a source close to them said that they enjoyed each other’s company and Bella apparently loved his music as well. Over the next couple of years, they worked together while allegedly dating on the side too. Bella Hadid also appeared in one of The Weeknd’s music videos.

However, in November 2016, an international daily reported that the couple had split. But in 2018, the couple were reportedly snapped together several times but there were no public statements about it. In an interview with an entertainment portal that year, Bella had reportedly called The Weeknd “my boyfriend”. Early in August 2019, the couple reportedly split again but got back again in October right in time for Bella Hadid’s birthday. They are rumoured to be dating currently but no official statement has been released by either Bella or The Weeknd.

