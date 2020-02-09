Bella & Gigi Hadid's Claim To Fame: All You Need To Know About Their Modelling Journey

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are one of the most popular and sought after names in the world of modelling. The two sisters have not only carved a special niche for themselves in the modelling industry but are also touted to be fashion icons for the youth. Born in a Jordanian-American family to Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, both Bella and Gigi always had a thing for modelling from their teenage days.

However, they too had their own fair share of trials and tribulations in the respective journey towards becoming supermodels, as Yolanda Hadid was strictly against modelling for her girls.

Bella & Gigi Hadid's Journey

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadi's mother Yolanda Hadid is also a model. She rose to fame after featuring on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. With Yolanda Hadid playing the lead in the show, both her daughters would often come to visit her.

In no time, both Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid made an impressive debut in their moms show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Even though they featured for cameo appearances, their presence on the show was highly lauded by the audiences. With this Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid became popular and their number of fans started to increase rapidly.

Gigi Hadid got her big break when she appeared on the cover page CR Fashion Book. Gigi Hadid became an overnight star and modelling assignments all over the world started pouring in. Since then Gigi Hadid has walked the ramps for the biggest designers like Victoria Secrets, Coco Chanel, and Donatella Versace.

Not just this but Gigi has been on the cover page of other popular fashion magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, etc. Recently she's been the face of quite a few makeup brands, including Maybelline New York.

Following the footsteps of her sister, Bella Hadid also enthralled her modelling journey and was quick enough to garner a lot of attention across the globe for her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Bella Hadid has walked the ramp for the biggest fashion labels and designers. It is a lesser-known fact that Bella Hadid loved horse-riding in her childhood days.

Surprisingly yet another member of the Hadid family is now a successful supermodel, and it none other than Anwar Hadid. The three siblings are reigning stars of the modelling industry and are in no mood to stop. Irrespective of being fairly new to modelling, Anwar has done some prestigious modelling campaigns and is quite famous amongst the masses.

