Gigi Hadid Among 120 Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is among potential jurors for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City. The 24-year-old was summoned to the court on January 13 for additional questioning where Hadid said that she thinks she would be able to keep an “open mind on the facts”. The impartiality factor arose since Victoria’s Secret model has met Weinstein as well as actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Hadid has been living in Manhattan and studied criminal psychology at the New York School. She was mobbed by photographers and journalists when the supermodel left the court but didn’t answer any question. “I’m not allowed to talk about jury duty, I’m sorry,” she said.

Read: Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together, Papped Hand-in-hand Amid Dating Rumours

Hadid is one of the latest potential jurors summoned to court for questioning from the pool of 120. Around 40 potential jurors recused themselves from the case saying they could not be impartial or their health condition will not permit them to serve as jurors in the tedious process. The supermodel is among the remaining jurors who were asked to fill up a written questionnaire and has been called for additional questioning on January 16.

The written questionnaire comprised of 55 questions in which jurors were asked if they could arrive at a judgement based on the evidence produced in the court. They were also asked if they or any of their family members had been a victim of sexual assault. Another question was about whether the potential jurors have read up the cases against Weinstein.

Read: Bella Hadid's Family Tree: Meet Sister Gigi Hadid, Brother Anwar Hadid And More

Several cases of rape and sexual assault

The disgraced movie mogul is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006 but Weinstein has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty. The Hollywood mogul has now been charged with sex crimes in separate cases in Los Angeles. City’s County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said that the evidence will prove that Weinstein used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and committed violent crimes against them.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Former 16-year-old Model

Read: Details On Harvey Weinstein's NA Trial And Other Celebs Who Have Faced Similar Charges

(With AP inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.