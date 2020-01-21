Gigi Hadid Gives Major Street Style Inspiration With These Stunning Looks, See Pics

Gigi Hadid recently made news when she was spotted by the paparazzi walking hand in hand with former boyfriend Zayn Malik on his birthday. The model wore the same coloured outfit as of Zayn, giving major couple goals to her fans. Gigi is always known for her style game. Be it the red carpet or ramp, she knows how to stand out, pulling off the most experimental and bold looks one can imagine. She also aces at her street style fashion. Here are a few Gigi Hadid's stunning outfits that will give you major inspiration for street styling.

Keep it casual

Gigi Hadid kept it casual by wearing a graphic white T-shirt and pairing it with loose pants. She completed the look with trendy sunglasses and a handbag.

Pairing the odds

Gigi Hadid pulled off a unique look when she wore two different coloured striped oversized-shirt dress for a photoshoot. She completed the look with big printed socks and chunky sneakers. Her look was made funkier with a big orange coloured hat.

When in doubt, wear denim

For an event, Gigi looked adorable wearing a graphic denim dungaree. She paired the dungaree with a white crop tee and black bralette. For her glam, she kept it bold with cat-eye winged liner and nude lip makeup look. She accessorised the look with a gold layered neckpiece and a denim hat.

The chilled party look to try

Check out Gigi Hadid's perfect fit for a chilled out yet creative party look. The model wore black skin-tight shorts and paired it with a loose oversized t-shirt. She completed the look with a cross-body bag and transparent strappy heels. She glammed up her look with a red lip shade and sleek middle-parted bun.

Wear your joggers right

Gigi Hadid donned the perfect classic street style wear for a photoshoot. She wore black joggers with orange and red stripe detailing. She paired it with a black tank top and a black jacket. Gigi's look was completed with white sneakers with red colour detailings.

