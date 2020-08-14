Bella Hadid Spotted During A Shopping Spree With A Girl Pal In NYC, See Pics

Bella Hadid was recently spotted on a shopping spree on the streets of NYC along with her girl pal. The American model made a stylish presence during the same. Not only Bella soared high with the glam quotient due to her sartorial choice, but also made the most out of her shopping outing with her friend.

Bella Hadid spotted during her shopping spree

Bella was spotted donning a white crop top which she had paired up with white sagging pants. She further complimented the look with a brown jacket and a yellow sling bag. She had some elegant neckpieces and bracelets on the toe with the look, adding a tint of minimalism to the look. Her hoop earrings, glasses and the hair tied to a neat bun completed the look.

She made sure to sport a black mask as a precautionary measure to the pandemic situation. The model was spotted along with her friend at the home decor boutique, Mackenzie Childs in Soho. The duo also reportedly admired an adorable pooch on the street during their shopping spree. Take a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, Bella has been spending her lockdown at her family's country house in Pennsylvania but has been quite often spotted on the streets of New York. According to a news report at the New York Post, the model had recently shelled out a whopping $6.1 million for a luxurious 2-bedroom penthouse in Soho in the year 2019.

She is also flanked by her mother Yolanda Hadid and elder sister Gigi Hadid in their Pennsylvania house. Gigi is currently pregnant with her first child with beau Zayn Malik. Bella had also grabbed some limelight recently after she dissed some NYPD officers for not wearing masks while on duty.

Bella Hadid takes a jibe at the NYPD officers

She shared a picture wherein she can be seen sporting a loose blue jumpsuit and a black mask as a precautionary measure. The officers can be seen standing behind her sans their masks. The 23-year-old model stated in the caption that we are wearing masks to not only protect ourselves but to protect our loved ones and our communities.

Taking an indirect jibe at the officials, she wrote that even if the local police force isn’t wearing a mask, that does not mean that we should also not wear them. She called masks 'cute and cool'. The model also wrote that since the masks are now available in different colors, one can also explore their own sense of fashion while donning them. Take a look at her post.

