Bella Hadid Reveals Racism Exists In Fashion World, Expresses Empathy For 'coloured Peers'

Since May 2020, Black Lives Matter protests have created an uproar in the USA. Even the fashion world became a part of this movement as many came forward pointing out the racial discrimination that exists in the industry. Recently, supermodel Bella Hadid spoke up in support of her ethnically diverse peers from the fashion world who face racism in the course of their work. Here's what this is about.

Bella Hadid reveals the racism that exists in the fashion world

In an interview with an international fashion portal, Bella Hadid opened up about the racial discrimination faced by her coloured peers from the fashion industry. She feels that as she gets older she is more and more responsible for using her popularity for 'good'. She wants the younger generation to know that it is alright to speak up as and when they want.

Bella Hadid also revealed the rampant racial discrimination that exists in the fashion industry and how her peers are a victim of it. She said that as the next season of fashion comes, she will again witness her coloured peer's hair getting burned with the straightener or do their own makeup. This all because the makeup artists aren't adapted to working "with all different skin types".

Adding more to this, Bella Hadid revealed that even if her coloured friends sit in the front row, they do not feel accepted. She also said that despite voicing their frustrations time and again, the situation remains much the same. Bella concluded saying that while the fashion industry is supposed to celebrate individuality, she sees her ethnically diverse friends being discriminated exactly because of these differences.

Meanwhile, while the Black Lives Matter protests surged in the month of May, Bella Hadid had been instrumental in spreading awareness about it. She also mentioned how she will be donating to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She also demanded justice for the African American lives lost at the hands of police in the USA.

In other news, an Instagram page called Diet Prada had called out a world-famous fashion magazine for propagating racism right on the cover of the magazine. The page pointed out how the magazine misrepresented people of colour. while Scarlett Johansson was sitting in the middle, grabbing all the spotlight in the cover, Deepika Padukone and South Korean actor, Doona Bae were sitting on either side of her.

