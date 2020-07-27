Bella Hadid To Auction 'limited Edition' Items She Made During Lockdown For Charity

During the quarantine for the past few months, many people across the world have been indulging in adventures inside their houses. Some are in the kitchen while some are exploring their artistic side. Model Bella Hadid is no different. She recently also announced an auction of the items that she has made during the lockdown.

Bella Hadid announces charity auction

American model Bella Hadid recently took to social media to announce that she has been creating several items during the quarantine period amid the COVID-19 crisis. She also announced that the items that she has made will be put up on auction. Bella Hadid revealed that she has teamed up with the fashion brand, Chrome Hearts for the same. She further added that the money earned through the auction will be further used for charitable causes.

Along with the announcement, Bella Hadid also shared some pictures of herself in which she can be seen wearing some of the items. In all the pictures, Bella Hadid is seen sporting a yellow hair accessory. She has also donned a blue eyeshadow in all the pictures.

Bella Hadid wrote in the caption, “I’ll be auctioning a whole bunch of limited edition @chromeheartsxbella pieces made by me @ home during my time alone ... without too much detail ... long story short .... my family at @chromeheartsofficial and I are promising that 100% of proceeds are going to @yourrightscamp , @feedingamerica and a few smaller organizations (that I will name at a later time) all actively raising up and supporting the Black community, each in different and special ways to further the liberation of Black people worldwide ... making these pieces meant and means so much to me”.

Take a look at Bella Hadid’s post here:

In the pictures, Bella Hadid is also seen wearing a dice like an accessory around the neck. She also shared a mirror selfie donning a white robe with the brand logo on the side. The logo looked like it had been stitched into the robe. The proceeds through the auction will be given to the Colin Kaepernick-founded Know Your Rights, the Feeding America food banks, and several other small organisations which will be revealed by Bella Hadid later.

