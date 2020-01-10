Bella Hadid's Net Worth Has Seen A Jaw-dropping Spike Since 2017, THIS Is What It Is Now

Bella Hadid is currently one of the highest-paid models in the world. She has several brand endorsements in her pocket and is also a favourite for many high profile designers when it comes to showcasing their collections on the runway. So what is Bella Hadid’s net worth? Find out below.

Bella Hadid’s net worth

Bella Hadid is the sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid. This blonde and brunette sister duo is raking in millions in the fashion industry. Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Anwar Hadid are the kids of model Yolanda Hadid and business mogul Mohamed Hadid.

Bella’s Lyme disease diagnosis did not allow her to pursue a career as an equestrian, so she chose to pursue a career in modelling and has been modelling since she was 16 years old.

Also read | Bella Hadid Chills In Leopard Print Bikini As She Waits For Her Phone To Work; See Pics

Bella Hadid’s net worth is an amalgamation of her several brand endorsements and fashion house collaborations. She is considered to be one of the busiest models when it comes to fashion weeks and shows.

Bella Hadid has been signed with IMG Models since 2014 and, till date, has walked for three Victoria Secret fashion shows. She has also walked for fashion houses like Savage X Fenty, Diane Von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang, Dior, Tomo Koizumi, Alberta Ferrari, Versace, Moschino, Off-white, and many more.

Forbes magazine back in 2017 had placed her on the 9th position in the list of The World’s Highest-Paid models with a net worth of USD 6 million. Her Instagram brand endorsements also play a major role in her net worth. According to Standard’s media portal, one sponsored post of Bella Hadid costs USD 27,000.

Also read | Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Denim Bikini. See Pictures

Since 2017, Bella Hadid’s net worth has definitely seen a spike. According to another media portal’s report, Bella Hadid’s net worth jumped from USD 6 million in 2017 to USD 12 million in 2018. But now, according to an update in this report, Bella Hadid’s net worth is now close to USD 25 million. This makes Bella Hadid one of the highest-paid models in the world.

Also read | Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Cute PDA In Miami Gives Fans Major BFF Goals

Also read | Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid’s Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Not Miss

Image courtesy: Bella Hadid Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.