Bella Hadid Chills In Leopard Print Bikini As She Waits For Her Phone To Work; See Pics

Bella Hadid seems to be spending her time at home, resting and relaxing through the beginning of the new year. The testament to this is the recent pictures that the model posted on her Instagram. Hadid, as usual, looked stunning in her bikini.

Here is what Bella posted:

Bella Hadid can be seen wearing a leopard print high-leg bikini in the two pictures. It can be assumed that Bella ruined her phone because of accidentally dropping it in the water. In the caption, Bella wrote that she is on the 72nd hour of her phone deep in a bag of rice.

In a generally panic situation with phone possibly ruined, Bella Hadid is posing in a bikini. The two-piece bikini is by Peixoto. The model can be seen wearing a string triangle top and a pair of matching high-leg bottoms. She can also be seen wearing a gold chain and a matching anklet.

Bella Hadid then also shared a picture of herself with her friend Janet. The model can be seen wearing another bikini this time. She is wearing a blue bikini in these pictures. In the caption, Hadid said that she spending her 96th hour with Janet. Bella also shared a video of her on a jet ski as she is soaring through the waters. The model shared that she can't be more thankful for the life that she is living and also the friends that she has. She shared that it is unbelievable to her.

