Bella Hadid's Best Holiday Pictures To Give You The Perfect Vacation Vibe

Bella Hadid often makes headlines for her fashion statements and vacation pictures. Looking at all her stunning social media pictures, fans crave for another vacation. Her social media is filled with her never-ending holiday pictures and adventurous videos of the same.

Bella ushered in the New Year in the magnificent St Barts in Europe. Bella started 2020 on a high note as she kicked off the decade jet-skiing through the ocean. She flaunted her toned physique in a bikini as she admired the orange-pink sunset with her friend Fai Khadra.

Bella posed in the kitchen for her throwback trip to St Bart's as she rang in the new year bells with her pals. She posted a picture on Instagram in a leopard print bikini. The brunette beauty rocked a gold belly chain and an anklet with coordinating earrings.

The supermodel turned up the heat as she enjoyed jet skiing off the Miami beach. Bella stunned in an amazing halter neck black bikini. She wore a pink silk patterned head wrap and completed her overall look with gold chain necklace and hoop earrings

Bella Hadid had her share of happy times at the happiest place on earth with sister Gigi and a large group of buddies. Bella and Gigi spent the day at Disneyland to celebrate 25th birthday of her friend Leah McCarthy. Clearly dressed for the day of activities, Bella wore a black crop top and black shorts with black trainers.

Bella Hadid and the sisters were in Mykonos to celebrate her sister Alana Hadid’s 34th birthday. Bella’s ensemble featured a tiny lilac and white patterned stringy bikini. She accessorised her look with a bucket hat and gold necklaces as she posed for the camera. She appeared to be makeup-free.

The model makes sure to enjoy every bit of her trip as is evident from her social media accounts. Bella Hadid flew over to her mother, Yolanda’s farmhouse in Pensylvania for Christmas vacation. She was joined by her model siblings Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

