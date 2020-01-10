Bella Hadid's Washboard Abs Gave Major Fitness Goals

The American supermodel Bella Hadid is known for her toned and fit physique. She is often seen flaunting her washboard abs. Bella recently spent her new years at St Bart's in Europe. Let’s take a look at the 5 images that stole the show because of her rock hard abs.

The model rocked a black halter neck bikini in this post. She was seen wearing a pink printed head wrap and gold chain necklace that she accessorized with hoops. The sun seemed to highlight her abs as she was seen sitting on a jet ski and also roaming on the beaches of Miami.

The Diva rocked this cowgirl look in her Instagram post. In this monochrome shot, Bella was seen wearing a black oversized leather coat over a racy black bikini which showed her abs. Staring right at the camera she struck a perfect pose. She completed her look with a black cowboy hat and white thigh-high boots.

Bella once again stunned the fans in her cowboy look. She made an appearance at an event wearing a brown leather jacket which had a zip detailing. The cropped jacket showed her washboard abs. She paired the jacket with gold link chain necklaces and hoop earrings. She carried a leopard print mini shoulder bag and had rings in her both hands. Styling her hair in a ponytail, she perfected the look with cat-eye makeup.

Posing for Calvin Klein, the supermodel wore a maroon two-piece bikini. Showing her midriff she struck a pose lying on the white bedsheet that contrasted with her outfit. With a perfect amount of makeup, Bella looked amazing.

Bella Hadid shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. She celebrated the new year in the St Barts island. The model wore a stunning blue denim bikini. She accessorized it with a straw hat and oversized hoops. Wearing a short necklace, the 23-year old model continued to flaunt her abs.

