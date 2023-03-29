Bella Ramsey Recalls Being Rejected For Not Having 'the Hollywood Look'

Bella Ramsey’s recent revelation about not getting a role because of their looks has irked fans and followers of the star. The 19-year-old actor has risen to fame and has gained global popularity after their latest project, The Last of Us. However, success did not come easy for Bella. In a recent interview, the non-binary actor revealed the shocking truth about the Hollywood film industry.

Bella Ramsey News

In a viral clip from an interview, Bella can be seen discussing their first-ever audition. Much before their shot to success, Bella worked extensively as a child actor. They shared that after their first audition, the director told them that he liked them, but did not give Bella the part because they did not have the “Hollywood” look. The actor added that they found the notion very interesting at the time.

bella ramsey saying they didn’t get casted in a project because they didn’t have the “Hollywood look” makes me feel so sad pic.twitter.com/JY564J0XS6 — kettle ༂ (@sourkettle) March 25, 2023

As soon as the video of the interview started circulating, fans of the teen actor commented on the sad state of Hollywood and the unreal beauty standards set in the industry. They were quick to point out that such comments on one’s look at the tender age of 6 or 7 can hamper a child for their life. One user wrote “They really could have told her anything else for why she didn’t get that part. But no let’s give this little girl some lasting trauma. some real ruthless people out there.” Another user commented, “Just to imagine saying this to a child it’s disgusting, she’s full of talent and potential, I can’t wait to see her win emmy next year”

They really could have told her anything else for why she didn’t get that part. But no let’s give this little girl some lasting trauma 😵‍💫 some real ruthless people out there. — Ryan (@ralecgos) March 26, 2023

Just to imagine saying this to a child it’s disgusting, she’s full of talent and potential, I can’t wait to see her win emmy next year — Luna 🌙 🌈✨ (@lilalolaluna4) March 26, 2023

About Bella Ramsey Hollywood career

Though Bella has featured in several child actor roles, their breakout performance came after they featured in Game of Thrones. Bella played the role of Lyanna Mormont in the series and garnered love and praise from fans across the globe for their performance. They also gained popular acclaim for playing the lead role in The Last Of Us, along with Pedro Pascal.