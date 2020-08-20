Bella Thorne Announces OnlyFans Account With Insta Video, Fans Are Ready To Subscribe

Bella Thorne has joined the adult content subscription-based service OnlyFans. She announced her handle on the website by sharing a video on Instagram. Along with this video, Bella Thorne also discussed female body shaming and sex in an interview. This move ensures that the platform will provide her with a space to share content with her fans directly.

Bella Thorne announces her OnlyFans handle on Instagram

Bella Thorne has always been outspoken about the body-shaming she faces on a day-to-day basis. She has called many social media trolls time and again for their insensitive comments. Now, the former Disney star is taking charge of the situation and has decided to launch her handle on the website Onlyfans.

This British adult subscription service provides content creators to share their content directly with their fans. Each user or fan can pay a certain monthly amount to the content creator directly and stream their projects. Bella Thorne announced her handle on OnlyFans by sharing a video on Instagram.

This Instagram video is a montage of Bella Thorne directly addressing her fans. She is also seen posing for the camera in various outfits. Within hours of this upload, the comment section was flooded by Bella Thorne’s fans.

Many fans were quick to express that they will be making their OnlyFans account soon. While some fans also pointed out how Bella will be a millionaire soon since the service will be paid. Take a look at Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans announcement video and some of the feedback she received from fans.

As one fan rightly pointed out, this streaming service handle will be a huge source of income for Bella. Every fan who wishes to watch Bella’s content will have to pay a $20 monthly subscription fee. Considering the former Disney star has 23.5 million followers on Instagram, these numbers might also reflect on OnlyFans. The Infamous actor might end up earning up to $1 million per month from this platform.

Along with the video, Bella Thorne also shared the reason she is joining OnlyFans. In her recent Instagram post, the starlet shared an image of herself from Paper magazine. In her interview with the magazine, Thorne discussed the politics behind female body shaming and sex and her decision to join the subscription-based platform. Take a look at Bella Thorne’s post here.

