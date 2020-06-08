Priyanka Chopra Or Bella Thorne: Who Wore The Sultry Metallic Gown Better?

Priyanka Chopra and Bella Thorne are two divas who are known for their impeccable fashion and diverse movie choices. Recently, one fashion trend which has been making headlines in the entertainment industry is wearing similar outfits. On multiple occasions, the leading divas have been spotted wearing either identical or similar ensembles. The two divas who were in a similar situation were the charming Priyanka and the gorgeous Bella. Both of them opted for a metallic studded gown. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Appearances On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Film Promotions; See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra

There isn’t anybody like Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas who slays in every outfit. The Sky Is Pink star stepped out wearing a risque metallic ensemble for the Vanity Fair x Chopard party with her hubby Nick Jonas. Priyanka shed all inhibitions when she stepped out wearing a thigh-high gown that got heads turning. Her dress featured a plunging neckline along with a high-low hemline which added a lot of oomph to the outfit. The outfit allowed the Mary Kom actor to flaunt her toned legs. She chose to keep her look classy and casual at the star-studded party. Priyanka was seen opting for nude lips, bold eyes and a high pony, just like her red carpet looks. Priyanka Chopra Jonas added dangling diamond earrings to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' Mobile Wallpaper Is An Adorable Pic With Priyanka Chopra; Check Here

Bella Thorne

Popular actor and singer Bella Thorne attended the Venice Film Festival and sizzled on the red carpet with her sultry avatar. Back in 2019, Benjamin and Bella gave fans some major fashion and couple goals. While the couple’s chemistry was breathtaking on the red carpet, the Disney star also made head turns with her grace. She wore a metallic studded gown for the event. Bella wore a dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and kept rocker-chic style to complete her look. She kept it casual with her hair in a low bun and some nude makeup for glam. However, her all-time chain choker stayed around her neck, adding a fresh look to her ensemble. Studs in her ears, few tiny rings on her fingers and bracelet on a wrist rounded off her look.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Says Her Accent 'changes With Mood' In This Throwback Interview

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Gunday': Here Are The Reasons To Watch This Action Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.