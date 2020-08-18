Zendaya Feels She Is Not Deserving Of The Title 'activist'; Know Why

Zendaya has said that she does not like to call herself an “activist” as the term should be given to someone who “devotes” their life to a specific cause. She believes that she is an actor first. Zendaya has openly shown her support for various causes but is still uncomfortable with the word 'activist' used for her.

Also Read | Zendaya Says Her MJ In The MCU Represents Original Mary Jane Character

Zendaya does not like to be called an activist

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Zendaya said that she has always hesitated to use the word 'activist' for herself, as it is a lifestyle. She stated that it is a choice every day to be doing the “work and devoting your life” to a cause. The actor does not feel that she is “deserving” of the title.

She said that there are a “lot of words that better describe” what she does. Zendaya mentioned that she is an actor, but she is also “just a person who has a heart and wants to do the right thing” for others. She noted that she cares about human beings, so the current time is “very hard” to talk about and it is “painful” for her.

Zendaya disclosed that she was afraid for the safety of her African-American father, Kazembe Ajamu after two men of colour were shot dead by the police in 2016.

Also Read | Zendaya On Carrying 'heavy Responsibilitiy' Of Being Black: 'It Feels Like An Obligation'

Recalling the incident, she said that when she was with her father in Atlanta shooting the Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it was around the time that the murders of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling happened. She stated that she was “extremely emotional”, and remembers thinking about her dad, who was out picking up food at the time.

The actor mentioned that she started worrying and calling him like, 'Are you ok?' She did not want him to go out and do anything. The 23-year-old actor added that her dad is a “65-year-old black man,” and has been on this planet a long time and knows what is to be known. But she still had that fear, which scared her, the Marvel star noted.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti & Zendaya Look Every Bit Gorgeous In Similar Red Bow Gowns; See Pics

On the work front, Zendaya has an interesting line-up of films. She will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, along with Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and others. During the lockdown, she has shot for Malcolm & Marie directed by Sam Levinson, opposite John David Washington.

The actor has received her maiden Emmy nomination in the lead actress in a drama series category for her role of Rue Bennett in Euphoria. She will also reprise her character of MJ in the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.

Also Read | From Awkwafina To Zendaya, How Oscars Has Encouraged Female Minority Membership

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.